  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Almoradi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Almoradi, Spain

7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Plot size: 239 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terr…
$347,120
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terr…
$336,273
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Plot size: 221 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terr…
$335,188
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Plot size: 251 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terr…
$352,544
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Plot size: 223 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terr…
$334,103
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terr…
$333,018
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Plot size: 301 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terr…
$355,798
