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Villas with Private Pool in Almoradi, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Key ready premium villa with a private pool, parking space and yard located in a quite area …
$415,506
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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