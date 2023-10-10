Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almoradi

Pool Residential properties for sale in Almoradi, Spain

apartments
30
houses
169
3 properties total found
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,00M
3 room house with swimming pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Modern villa - all on the same level, the Costa Blanca SouthNueva Daya Nueva is the perfect …
€356,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
€324,000
