Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Almeria, Spain

11 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€255,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€247,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/3
€215,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pulpi. Bungalow on the second…
€295,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A comfortable house in a closed residential complex in Pulpi. Bungalow on the ground floor w…
€197,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
€272,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
€222,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
€510,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
€293,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
€235,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer bungalows in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.T…
€193,000

