  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Alicante

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Alicante, Spain

hotels
3
offices
13
warehouses
7
2 properties total found
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Commercial with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
€3,20M
