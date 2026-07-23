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Houses with garden for sale in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain

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4 bedroom house in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
4 bedroom house
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent Semi-Detached House with Private Pool for Sale Stunning three-story semi-deta…
$718,708
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