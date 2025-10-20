Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alhama de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

villas
35
bungalows
12
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
3 Bedroom Brand-New Villa with Private Pool in Mazarrón Country Club Mazarrón is located in …
$293,686
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go