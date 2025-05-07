Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
$187,449
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
$212,529
