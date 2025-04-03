Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alboraia Alboraya
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Flat in excellent condition next to the sea.  3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, kitchen, dining room, t…
$390,411
