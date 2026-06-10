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Villas with garage for sale in Albatera, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albatera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albatera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Country house with a big plot to be renovated in Albatera . Country house of 70 m2 with 3 be…
$203,459
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