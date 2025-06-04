Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Aguilas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Aguilas, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Villas for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Cálida Located in a privileged setting on the Cost…
$356,578
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go