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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Aguilas, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345,299
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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