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Penthouses with garage for sale in Aguilas, Spain

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7 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive new complex offers stunning sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Frail…
$502,424
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive new complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Fr…
$537,724
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This exclusive new residential complex offers spectacular panoramic sea views in the unique …
$870,712
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CoexCoex
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
We present to your attention a new collection of housing designed to maximize the enjoyment …
$544,195
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345,299
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This exclusive new residential complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique location o…
$681,273
Leave a request
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This exclusive new project offers stunning sea views in the unique setting of the island of …
$723,632
Leave a request
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