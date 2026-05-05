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Houses with garden for sale in Aguilas, Spain

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villas
12
bungalows
9
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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apa…
$470,862
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
New Build Detached Villas for Sale in Aguilas Murcia Just 500 m from the Beach Exclusive Ne…
$463,519
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
New Build Detached Villas for Sale in Aguilas Murcia Just 500 m from the Beach Excl…
$463,887
Leave a request
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apartme…
$481,001
Leave a request
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