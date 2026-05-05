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Pool Apartments for sale in Aguilas, Spain

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penthouses
24
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
59
3 BHK
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Refined middle-floor apartment with stunning sea views, private terrace and pool located bea…
$309,026
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool in a premium residential near …
$331,870
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345,299
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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