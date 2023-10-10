Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Adeje
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Adeje, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€683,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
€730,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
€895,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
€575,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
€790,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir