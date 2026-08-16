Pool Villas for sale in Adeje, Spain

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Villas with Private Pool in Adeje, Spain

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11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
$402,369
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
$874,715
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
$927,198
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A villa is for sale with a living area of ​​260 m2 and a terrace area of ​​400 m2. Consists…
$810,569
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
$991,344
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
$851,389
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
$670,615
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
New luxury villa is presented in an elite, quiet and peaceful area of Roque del Conde, Costa…
$796,574
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this luxurious 4-bedroom villa with a private heated pool in A…
$1,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
$781,886
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