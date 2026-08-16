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Terraced Townhouses in Adeje, Spain

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse for sale in Los Menores, Tenerife. Two-storey house with a comfortable layout: - T…
$447,416
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouse in El Madroñal – Ideal for families 116 m² built | 2 double bedrooms + 1 single be…
$443,681
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful townhouse for sale situated on the front line near th…
$579,264
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Magnificent, fully furnished and renovated townhouse for exclusive sale within the superb, l…
$519,430
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Unique Townhouse in Los Menores, Adeje We present this special property in Los Menores, Ad…
$364,184
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