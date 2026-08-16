Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Adeje
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses in Adeje, Spain

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
$204,100
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the El Galeon area, in the La Capitana complex. The villa consists of: 4 bedrooms, …
$670,615
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
$348,720
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
$425,695
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go