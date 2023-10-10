Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Adeje

Pool Residential properties for sale in Adeje, Spain

apartments
116
houses
46
119 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
- Area: 68 m2 - Cozy Mediterranean-style living room with stunning ocean views - 2 bedroom…
€499,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Ocean view apartment in the Playa Paraiso area in the Marina Palace complex. The complex has…
€153,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
3 bedrooms apartment in the Stel complex in the center of Adeje. The central city of the sou…
€249,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment in the complex Los Almendros in one of the best areas of the Costa Adeje, Madronal…
€390,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in a residential complex Orlando, Costa Adeje. The apartment is in a…
€255,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
€185,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
€970,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
€279,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment in the Paraiso del Sol complex in the Playa Paraiso area. Area with developed infr…
€189,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
€255,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
€527,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
€208,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€429,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
€350,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
€369,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Miraverde, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€366,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Apartment in the complex Atalaya Court overlooking the ocean in the Torviscas Alto area. Goo…
€179,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Olivos Beach Resorts, in the area of Costa Adeje. The complex is l…
€375,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in the complex Las Brisas, in the area of San Eugenio Alto. Completely re…
€275,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouse for sale in the Adeje Paradise complex with magnificent ocean views. The complex i…
€549,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
€267,750
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful penthouse located in the residential complex Sueño Azul in the Callao Salvaje area…
€309,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
€400,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
House for sale in the Oasis de Fañabé complex in the Madroñal area. House after major renova…
€480,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
€175,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Apartment in Ocean Garden complex in Playa Paraiso area. Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bat…
€539,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir