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Terraced Studios in Adeje, Spain

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5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Beautifully renovated studio apartment for sale with direct ocean views. The Paraiso del Sur…
$291,183
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$472,443
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
We offer this modern studio for sale in the Santa Maria complex, Torviscas. It is completely…
$263,118
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We are pleased to present to our clients a cosy and bright studio apartment in the sought-af…
$262,406
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