Pool Studios for Sale in Adeje, Spain

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Pool Studios in Adeje, Spain

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6 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
$185,440
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
$145,786
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
$154,533
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