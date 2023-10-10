Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Adeje, Spain

5 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouse for sale in the Adeje Paradise complex with magnificent ocean views. The complex i…
€549,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful penthouse located in the residential complex Sueño Azul in the Callao Salvaje area…
€309,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Spacious penthouse in Terrazas del Duque, located in the heart of the prestigious Del Duque …
€995,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Spacious open-plan penthouse in Altamira. The complex is located on the first line next to t…
€1,45M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€315,000
