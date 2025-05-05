Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Adeje, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Amoenus A paradise of calm and security. Amoenus is a perfect symbiosis between nature and …
$1,69M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
On sale penthouse located in the residence of Sonia, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. Penthouse…
$345,220
Leave a request
