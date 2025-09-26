Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Adeje
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Adeje, Spain

villas
51
bungalows
4
townhouses
16
duplexes
12
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this luxurious 4-bedroom villa with a private heated pool in A…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We are pleased to offer a spacious and bright two-bedroom duplex apartment in one of the mos…
$838,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Amoenus A paradise of calm and security. Amoenus is a perfect symbiosis between nature and …
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Welcome to an exclusive villa in one of the most prestigious areas of the island – Puerto Co…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex in El Madroñal – Ideal for families 116 m² built | 2 double bedrooms + 1 single bedro…
$481,646
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
VYM Canarias real estate agency offers for sale a duplex apartment in the Vista Alegre compl…
$380,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Realting.com
Go