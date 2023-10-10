Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Adeje
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Adeje, Spain

villas
22
townhouses
11
duplexes
6
House To archive
Clear all
29 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€429,500
3 room house with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
€369,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Miraverde, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€366,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
House for sale in the Oasis de Fañabé complex in the Madroñal area. House after major renova…
€480,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
€260,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
€175,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
€730,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
€895,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€249,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
€795,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
€440,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
€138,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
€365,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€440,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
€299,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
€575,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
€790,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain. This villa is located in a very quiet area.…
€700,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir