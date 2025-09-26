Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Adeje
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Adeje, Spain

villas
51
bungalows
4
townhouses
16
duplexes
12
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
$933,923
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this luxurious 4-bedroom villa with a private heated pool in A…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
$881,059
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
$781,886
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
For sale apartment in the El Madroñal area at Mirador del Roque. Consists of a spacious livi…
$291,783
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Welcome to an exclusive villa in one of the most prestigious areas of the island – Puerto Co…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
ResideReside
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
$348,972
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex in El Madroñal – Ideal for families 116 m² built | 2 double bedrooms + 1 single bedro…
$481,646
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
$428,782
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
$802,351
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For sale corner townhouse, with an area of 220 m2, built on a plot of 322 m2. Townhouse is l…
$442,343
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
$992,061
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
$816,448
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
$857,564
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go