Duplexes with garden for sale in Adeje, Spain

5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Beautifully Renovated 3-Bedroom Duplex with Private Garden and Sea Views – Paraíso II, Playa…
$690,670
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Discover your piece of paradise in Tenerife! Welcome to this exquisite 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom…
$509,511
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Hermoso duplex en venta en el sur de Tenerife La Caleta en el complejo de lujo «Magnolia Gol…
$900,136
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Amoenus A paradise of calm and security. Amoenus is a perfect symbiosis between nature and …
$1,37M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$482,212
