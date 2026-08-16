Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Adeje
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Adeje, Spain

;
penthouses
10
studios
15
1 BHK
70
2 BHK
63
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
62 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment, which is located in the Los Cristianos area. The apartm…
$309,066
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
$290,405
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Laguna Park II complex, Costa Adeje. There is a publ…
$134,123
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment in the Mareverde complex in Torviscas Bajo. Apartment 55 m2, 2 bedrooms, …
$230,925
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment in the Mirador del Sur complex in Playa Paraiso. Consists of a living room, an ope…
$180,774
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
$185,440
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
$145,786
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Apartment for sale in San Eugenio Bajo, Costa Adeje, in the Orlando complex (studio converte…
$220,428
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Apartment for sale in Torviscas Bajo, Costa Adeje, in the Mareverde complex (studio converte…
$186,606
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment for sale located in the Windor Park complex, San Eugenio Alto. The apartment has 2…
$160,948
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
There is an apartment for sale located in the Ocean view complex, in the San Eugenio area. T…
$194,187
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The townhouse is located in the El Jable complex, Callao Salvaje. In a townhouse with 2 bedr…
$250,752
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
For sale fully renovated and furnished apartment in the Altos del Roque complex in the Roque…
$320,729
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Villas Canarias complex in the Adeje zone. A very cal…
$145,786
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
On sale is an apartment located in Costa Adeje in the Avenida Madroñal Valle de Izas zone.Th…
$396,538
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale apartment in the Montesol complex in San Eugenio Alto. The complex consists of 7 se…
$243,754
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale a completely renovated apartment in the Lagos de Fañabe complex, located on the fir…
$285,740
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale is a two-room apartment located in the Villas Fañabe complex, Costa Adeje. The apa…
$258,916
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Terraza del Conde 1 complex, in the Torviscas Alto zo…
$250,752
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
On sale apartment in the beautiful and cozy complex Villamar, in the zone of Adeje. The a…
$431,526
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
A wonderful apartment is for sale, which is located in the Club Atlantis complex, in the Pla…
$349,886
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go