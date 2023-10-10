Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Adeje, Spain

1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
- Area: 68 m2 - Cozy Mediterranean-style living room with stunning ocean views - 2 bedroom…
€499,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Ocean view apartment in the Playa Paraiso area in the Marina Palace complex. The complex has…
€153,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in the complex Sueño Azul in Callao Salvaje. Nearby there is public parking and th…
€279,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in a residential complex Orlando, Costa Adeje. The apartment is in a…
€255,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
€970,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment in the Paraiso del Sol complex in the Playa Paraiso area. Area with developed infr…
€189,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
€255,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
€527,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
€208,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Olivos Beach Resorts, in the area of Costa Adeje. The complex is l…
€375,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouse for sale in the Adeje Paradise complex with magnificent ocean views. The complex i…
€549,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
€267,750
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful penthouse located in the residential complex Sueño Azul in the Callao Salvaje area…
€309,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
€400,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
€175,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Apartment in Ocean Garden complex in Playa Paraiso area. Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bat…
€539,000
1 room apartment with security, with beach, with Shopping center in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with security, with beach, with Shopping center
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Spacious ocean view apartment in Callao Salvaje. Apartment with 1 bedroom on the seafront wi…
€220,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment on the first line of the Fañabe area, in the Lagos de Fañabe complex in the south …
€310,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Studio apartment in Orlando complex. Located in Costa Adeje, within walking distance from th…
€190,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Spacious penthouse in Terrazas del Duque, located in the heart of the prestigious Del Duque …
€995,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Cozy apartment in Lagos de Fanabe in a complex on the first line, renovated and overlooking …
€259,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in the Paraíso del Sur complex on the beachfront in the Playa Paraís…
€159,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Spacious open-plan penthouse in Altamira. The complex is located on the first line next to t…
€1,45M
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Apartment for sale in Tenerife in Ocean Garden complex overlooking the ocean, in the area of…
€404,250
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2 bedrooms apartment with ocean views for sale in Playa Paraiso in El Horno. The complex is …
€261,000
