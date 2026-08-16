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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Adeje, Spain

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penthouses
10
studios
15
1 BHK
70
2 BHK
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27 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2-bedroom penthouse in a new and modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), a qu…
$437,927
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Excellent, completely renovated studio in the Olympia complex in the heart of Playa de Las A…
$279,030
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Apartment with Private Pool – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the most excl…
$2,30M
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale, located in one of the luxury aparthotels, called "Baobab Suite…
$674,321
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
We are happy to offer this beautiful modern apartment for sale in the well renowned complex …
$766,999
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover this elegant apartment located in Roque del Conde, one of the most sought-after res…
$522,847
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Apartments with Private Jacuzzi – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the most …
$2,53M
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We present a 1-bedroom apartment in a new modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Ade…
$267,237
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Surrounded by 5-star hotels and very close to the famous Playa del Duque beach, you'll find …
$466,293
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Bright oceanfront 60 m² apartment located within the exclusive Paraíso del Sur complex in Pl…
$283,636
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Large South-Facing Terrace in Callao Salvaje We are deligh…
$380,259
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful apartment for sale in the center of Adeje. Recently r…
$463,887
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
An apartment is for sale in the "Balcón del Atlántico IV" residential complex. Located on t…
$523,646
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The Oasis La Caleta complex can truly be considered one of the most beautiful complexes in s…
$924,285
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Last three-bedroom apartament: Frontal sea views towards the Atlantic Ocean, a truly luxurio…
$769,949
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We are pleased to offer for sale this luxurious 158 m² penthouse, located in the "castelia p…
$900,472
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Located in the El Naranjal residential complex, in the sought-after area of El Madroñal (Cos…
$427,662
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$472,443
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
VIM Canarias Real Estate Agency offers this bright and spacious apartment for sale in one of…
$645,256
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
In the prestigious Royal Hideaway Corales Suites, located in La Caleta, one of the most excl…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
For sale a beautiful apartment in the modern Ocean Garden complex in Playa Paraíso, one of t…
$541,867
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We are pleased to present to our clients a cosy and bright studio apartment in the sought-af…
$262,406
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Exclusive Penthouse with Private Pool – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the…
$2,76M
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
We are offering for sale a two-bedroom apartment (a one-bedroom apartment converted into two…
$272,344
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Discover this magnificent corner penthouse in the residential El Horno, located in Playa Par…
$626,505
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