  Realting.com
  Spain
  Adeje
  Residential
  Apartment
  Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Adeje, Spain

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the area of Torviscas Alto. It is loca…
$188,501
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
On sale the apartment located in the San Eugenio Bajo zone in the Laguna Park complex. The …
$180,829
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale in El Drago, Costa del Silencio. Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, livin…
$119,457
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartment for sale with ocean views. The apartment is located in the residence Brisas del Ma…
$361,659
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The apartment is for sale, which is located in the Orlando complex, in the Adeje zone. The …
$185,213
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje - in a quiet area in the south of the island of Tenerif…
$164,390
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the area of Roque del Conde. The apartment consists…
$200,556
Leave a request
