Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Adeje
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Adeje, Spain

penthouses
3
studios
9
1 BHK
53
2 BHK
45
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in the Los Olivos, Adeje zone. Consists: 3 bedrooms, living room, …
$185,213
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the area of Torviscas Alto. It is loca…
$188,501
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Spacious double apartment in Paraiso 2 complex, in Playa Paraiso. On sale is fully furnished…
$295,903
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
On sale three-storey house, which is located in the complex Marina Palace, in Playa Paraiso.…
$202,748
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
For sale is a three-bedroom apartment located in the complex “Terrazas del Duque II”, Del Du…
$657,562
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the Benimar complex, Del Duque. The apartment consi…
$345,220
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
On sale penthouse located in the residence of Sonia, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. Penthouse…
$345,220
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Apartment in Villamar complex, Costa Adeje, on the first line. The apartment with a living a…
$402,757
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely 2 bedroom duplex apartment in Callao Salvaje, A…
$273,194
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the complex Balcon del Atlantico, Torviscas Alto. The ap…
$312,342
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
On sale, the apartment that is located in the Paraíso del Sur complex next to Playa Paraíso.…
$151,239
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Olivos - Adeje, with an area of 60 m2, consisting of a living room…
$185,213
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment is for sale, which is located in the Torviscas Alto area, in the Balcon Atlant…
$312,342
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the area of Roque del Conde. The apartment consists…
$200,556
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The townhouse is located in El Jable complex, Callao Salvaje. In a townhouse with 2 bedrooms…
$235,626
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go