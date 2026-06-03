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Villas with garage for sale in Abanilla, Spain

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedroom large country house near Abanilla . Large semi-new country house near Abanilla and…
$302,282
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