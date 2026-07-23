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Apartments for sale in A Coruña, Spain

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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Sada, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Jardins de Sa Riera Living, located opposite the beach of Sa Riera in Begura, is an exclusiv…
$880,968
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