Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. South Africa
  3. North West
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in North West, South Africa

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in North West, South Africa
2 bedroom apartment
North West, South Africa
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Area - 108.26 sq. m. Consists of a living room, dining room, 02 bedrooms, 02 toilets, 3 …
$90,464
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in North West, South Africa

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go