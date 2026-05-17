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Houses with garden for sale in Radovljica, Slovenia

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5 bedroom house in Begunje na Gorenjskem, Slovenia
5 bedroom house
Begunje na Gorenjskem, Slovenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 678 m²
In Begunje is for sale an extremely well built residential house with outbuildings. The b…
$1,32M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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