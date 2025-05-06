Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Slovenia

1 property total found
Shop 333 m² in Domzale, Slovenia
Shop 333 m²
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent commercial real estate in the elite suburb of Ljubljana.We rent a spacious office space…
$10
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go