Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Piran Pirano
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Piran Pirano, Slovenia

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 273 m² in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Restaurant 273 m²
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Area 273 m²
Restaurant on the Slovenian Adriatic coastWe present you with an exclusive opportunity to pu…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go