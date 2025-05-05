Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Menges
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Menges, Slovenia

1 property total found
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Loka pri Mengsu, Slovenia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Loka pri Mengsu, Slovenia
Area 570 m²
For sale is a rectangular building plot with DGD design documentation and building permit fo…
$217,740
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go