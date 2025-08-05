Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Ljubljana
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Studio apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 19 m²
Floor 5/12
Cozy studio apartment in the residential complex "Shishka-Lipa". The perfect choice for inve…
$111,563
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go