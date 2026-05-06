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Terraced Houses for sale in Koper, Slovenia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a superior detached house in Koper, located in a quiet location. The house wa…
$2,28M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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English, Русский, Deutsch
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