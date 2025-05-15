Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Kamnik
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Kamnik, Slovenia

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Natural water bottling plant for sale in Nevlje, Slovenia
Premium Premium
Natural water bottling plant for sale
Nevlje, Slovenia
An operational natural water bottling plant for sale, including the water source, equipment,…
$5,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go