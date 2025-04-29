Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Jezersko
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Jezersko, Slovenia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Zgornje Jezersko, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Zgornje Jezersko, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a charming older house, which represents an ideal opportunity for a complete ren…
$238,784
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jezersko, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go