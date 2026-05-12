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Seaview Houses for Sale in Izola, Slovenia

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Izola, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Izola, Slovenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Detached house on the Slovenian Coast, completed in 2004, in a good location above Portorož …
$975,293
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa in Malija, Slovenia
Villa
Malija, Slovenia
Area 1 368 m²
This is a substantial property in need of finishing. Multiple buildings, pool, good sized la…
$4,50M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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