Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Hrpelje Kozina
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Hrpelje Kozina, Slovenia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Golac, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Golac, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Opportunity to Build Your Dream Home in Nature – All Documentation and Fees Incl…
$64,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hrpelje Kozina, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go