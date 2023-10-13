Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hrastnik, Slovenia

1 property total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Turje, Slovenia
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Turje, Slovenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a two-apartment house located in the village of Turje, municipality of Hrastn…
€490,000
