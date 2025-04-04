Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Bohinj
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Bohinj, Slovenia

Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Bohinj, Slovenia
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Bohinj, Slovenia
3 apartments on the shore of Slovenian Lake Bohinj for sale! Modern and luxurious apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes