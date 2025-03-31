Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Western Slovakia
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Western Slovakia, Slovakia

1 property total found
Plot of land in District of Trnava, Slovakia
Plot of land
District of Trnava, Slovakia
We offer a land plot for the construction of private houses on sale. Square 4397M2 Land plot…
$408,911
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes