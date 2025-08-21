Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Vrakuna
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vrakuna, Slovakia

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Vrakuna, Slovakia
4 bedroom house
Vrakuna, Slovakia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a 4-bedroom apartment with an area of 126 m2 (including a terrace of 20 m2…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go