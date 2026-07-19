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Сommercial property in Region of Prešov, Slovakia

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1 property total found
Commercial property in Vysoke Tatry, Slovakia
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Commercial property
Vysoke Tatry, Slovakia
We offer for sale a hotel located in one of the most attractive natural and tourist regions …
$1,54M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
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